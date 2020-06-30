All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5326 E 20th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5326 E 20th Pl
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:36 AM

5326 E 20th Pl

5326 East 20th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5326 East 20th Place, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath single family home located in Warren Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru April 30, 2021.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5326 E 20th Pl have any available units?
5326 E 20th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5326 E 20th Pl have?
Some of 5326 E 20th Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5326 E 20th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5326 E 20th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5326 E 20th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5326 E 20th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5326 E 20th Pl offer parking?
No, 5326 E 20th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 5326 E 20th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5326 E 20th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5326 E 20th Pl have a pool?
No, 5326 E 20th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5326 E 20th Pl have accessible units?
No, 5326 E 20th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5326 E 20th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5326 E 20th Pl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College