5326 E 20th Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

This is a cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath single family home located in Warren Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.



LEASE TERMS: Thru April 30, 2021.



UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.



TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.



CENTRAL AIR: Yes.



Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.