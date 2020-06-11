All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5323 Milhouse Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5323 Milhouse Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5323 Milhouse Road

5323 Milhouse Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Valley Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5323 Milhouse Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,184 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5323 Milhouse Road have any available units?
5323 Milhouse Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5323 Milhouse Road have?
Some of 5323 Milhouse Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5323 Milhouse Road currently offering any rent specials?
5323 Milhouse Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5323 Milhouse Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5323 Milhouse Road is pet friendly.
Does 5323 Milhouse Road offer parking?
Yes, 5323 Milhouse Road offers parking.
Does 5323 Milhouse Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5323 Milhouse Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5323 Milhouse Road have a pool?
No, 5323 Milhouse Road does not have a pool.
Does 5323 Milhouse Road have accessible units?
No, 5323 Milhouse Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5323 Milhouse Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5323 Milhouse Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College