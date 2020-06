Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming mid-century home in Irvington available for immediate possession. The large living room is flooded with light from the front windows, and the updated eat-in kitchen features new appliances. The gorgeous dark wood floors throughout the house continue in the 3 bedrooms, while the fully fenced in yard is perfect for pets!