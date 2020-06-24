Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 531 N Alton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
531 N Alton Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
531 N Alton Ave
531 North Alton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
531 North Alton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated. This home is a must see. 3 bedrooms 2 bath. One large bedroom upstairs and other 2 on the main floor. To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 531 N Alton Ave have any available units?
531 N Alton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 531 N Alton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
531 N Alton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 N Alton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 531 N Alton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 531 N Alton Ave offer parking?
No, 531 N Alton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 531 N Alton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 N Alton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 N Alton Ave have a pool?
No, 531 N Alton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 531 N Alton Ave have accessible units?
No, 531 N Alton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 531 N Alton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 531 N Alton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 531 N Alton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 531 N Alton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
