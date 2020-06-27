Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5308 Winthrop Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5308 Winthrop Avenue
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:30 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5308 Winthrop Avenue
5308 Winthrop Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Meridian Kessler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
5308 Winthrop Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Meridian Kessler
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5308 Winthrop Avenue have any available units?
5308 Winthrop Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5308 Winthrop Avenue have?
Some of 5308 Winthrop Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5308 Winthrop Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Winthrop Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Winthrop Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5308 Winthrop Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5308 Winthrop Avenue offer parking?
No, 5308 Winthrop Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5308 Winthrop Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 Winthrop Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Winthrop Avenue have a pool?
No, 5308 Winthrop Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5308 Winthrop Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5308 Winthrop Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Winthrop Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5308 Winthrop Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College