Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:25 PM

5303 North College Avenue

5303 North College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5303 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fantastic location just a block away from so many great restaurants, grocery and just a few short blocks to the Monon Trail. One bedroom, one bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5303 North College Avenue have any available units?
5303 North College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5303 North College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5303 North College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5303 North College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5303 North College Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5303 North College Avenue offer parking?
No, 5303 North College Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5303 North College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5303 North College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5303 North College Avenue have a pool?
No, 5303 North College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5303 North College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5303 North College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5303 North College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5303 North College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5303 North College Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5303 North College Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
