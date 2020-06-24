This charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home located on a dead end street was recently renovated and ready to move in. basement for extra storage space and 1 car attached garage. Freshly painted, wood laminate flooring throughout, big yard & deck .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5302 East Sutton Street have any available units?
5302 East Sutton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.