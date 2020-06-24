All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5302 East Sutton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5302 East Sutton Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5302 East Sutton Street

5302 Sutton St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5302 Sutton St, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home located on a dead end street was recently renovated and ready to move in. basement for extra storage space and 1 car attached garage.
Freshly painted, wood laminate flooring throughout, big yard & deck .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5302 East Sutton Street have any available units?
5302 East Sutton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5302 East Sutton Street have?
Some of 5302 East Sutton Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5302 East Sutton Street currently offering any rent specials?
5302 East Sutton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5302 East Sutton Street pet-friendly?
No, 5302 East Sutton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5302 East Sutton Street offer parking?
Yes, 5302 East Sutton Street offers parking.
Does 5302 East Sutton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5302 East Sutton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5302 East Sutton Street have a pool?
No, 5302 East Sutton Street does not have a pool.
Does 5302 East Sutton Street have accessible units?
No, 5302 East Sutton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5302 East Sutton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5302 East Sutton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College