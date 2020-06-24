5302 East Sutton Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home located on a dead end street was recently renovated and ready to move in. basement for extra storage space and 1 car attached garage.

Freshly painted, wood laminate flooring throughout, big yard & deck .