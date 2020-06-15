5301 E 19th Pl

Amenities
This 2 bed/ 1 bath home has a large fenced in backyard, 1 car detached garage, basement, wood floors, central air, corner lot.
Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2000. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.
yes, Pets are welcome.
IPS Schools
CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619
PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.
"From our family to yours, welcome home."