5301 E 19th Pl
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:36 AM

5301 E 19th Pl

5301 East 19th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5301 East 19th Place, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This 2 bed/ 1 bath home has a large fenced in backyard, 1 car detached garage, basement, wood floors, central air, corner lot.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2000. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

yes, Pets are welcome.
IPS Schools

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 E 19th Pl have any available units?
5301 E 19th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301 E 19th Pl have?
Some of 5301 E 19th Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 E 19th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5301 E 19th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 E 19th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5301 E 19th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5301 E 19th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5301 E 19th Pl offers parking.
Does 5301 E 19th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 E 19th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 E 19th Pl have a pool?
No, 5301 E 19th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5301 E 19th Pl have accessible units?
No, 5301 E 19th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 E 19th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5301 E 19th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
