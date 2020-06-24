All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

53 Jenny Ln

53 Jenny Ln · No Longer Available
Location

53 Jenny Ln, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: Emerson & E Washington

Duplex home has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Hardwood floors, unfinished basement, Washer/ Dryer included

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except for Water

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Jenny Ln have any available units?
53 Jenny Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 Jenny Ln have?
Some of 53 Jenny Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Jenny Ln currently offering any rent specials?
53 Jenny Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Jenny Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 53 Jenny Ln is pet friendly.
Does 53 Jenny Ln offer parking?
No, 53 Jenny Ln does not offer parking.
Does 53 Jenny Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 Jenny Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Jenny Ln have a pool?
No, 53 Jenny Ln does not have a pool.
Does 53 Jenny Ln have accessible units?
No, 53 Jenny Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Jenny Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Jenny Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
