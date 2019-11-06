528 West 43rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated. 5 large bedrooms and 2 baths. Open main level living with floor-to-ceiling woodwork. Updated kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Family room features wood burning fireplace and large french doors leading to covered porch. Full basement provides extra storage. Yard is partially fenced with storage shed. Located just a few short blocks from Butler Campus. Call to schedule your showing today!