528 West 43rd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208 Butler - Tarkington
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated. 5 large bedrooms and 2 baths. Open main level living with floor-to-ceiling woodwork. Updated kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Family room features wood burning fireplace and large french doors leading to covered porch. Full basement provides extra storage. Yard is partially fenced with storage shed. Located just a few short blocks from Butler Campus. Call to schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 528 West 43rd Street have any available units?
528 West 43rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.