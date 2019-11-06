All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

528 West 43rd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated. 5 large bedrooms and 2 baths. Open main level living with floor-to-ceiling woodwork. Updated kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Family room features wood burning fireplace and large french doors leading to covered porch. Full basement provides extra storage. Yard is partially fenced with storage shed. Located just a few short blocks from Butler Campus. Call to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 West 43rd Street have any available units?
528 West 43rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 West 43rd Street have?
Some of 528 West 43rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 West 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
528 West 43rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 West 43rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 West 43rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 528 West 43rd Street offer parking?
No, 528 West 43rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 528 West 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 West 43rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 West 43rd Street have a pool?
No, 528 West 43rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 528 West 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 528 West 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 528 West 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 West 43rd Street has units with dishwashers.

