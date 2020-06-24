All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5255 Roxbury Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5255 Roxbury Road
Last updated April 30 2019 at 4:04 PM

5255 Roxbury Road

5255 Roxbury Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5255 Roxbury Road, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Brendonridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 3 bath, 2,384 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5255 Roxbury Road have any available units?
5255 Roxbury Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5255 Roxbury Road have?
Some of 5255 Roxbury Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5255 Roxbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
5255 Roxbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5255 Roxbury Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5255 Roxbury Road is pet friendly.
Does 5255 Roxbury Road offer parking?
Yes, 5255 Roxbury Road offers parking.
Does 5255 Roxbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5255 Roxbury Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5255 Roxbury Road have a pool?
No, 5255 Roxbury Road does not have a pool.
Does 5255 Roxbury Road have accessible units?
No, 5255 Roxbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5255 Roxbury Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5255 Roxbury Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College