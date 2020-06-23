5244 Manning Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning range

PIKE TOWNSHIP:



Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Other Features included: Washer/Dryer Hook-ups, Eat-in-Kitchen, 2 car garage , Living Room



CENTRAL AIR: YES



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher



PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy



LEASE TERMS: 15 month lease required



UTILITIES: All Electric



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



