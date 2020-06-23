All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5244 Manning Rd

5244 Manning Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5244 Manning Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PIKE TOWNSHIP:

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Other Features included: Washer/Dryer Hook-ups, Eat-in-Kitchen, 2 car garage , Living Room

CENTRAL AIR: YES

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

LEASE TERMS: 15 month lease required

UTILITIES: All Electric

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5244 Manning Rd have any available units?
5244 Manning Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5244 Manning Rd have?
Some of 5244 Manning Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5244 Manning Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5244 Manning Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5244 Manning Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5244 Manning Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5244 Manning Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5244 Manning Rd does offer parking.
Does 5244 Manning Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5244 Manning Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5244 Manning Rd have a pool?
No, 5244 Manning Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5244 Manning Rd have accessible units?
No, 5244 Manning Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5244 Manning Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5244 Manning Rd has units with dishwashers.
