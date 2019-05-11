524 S Grand Ave

524 South Grand Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Southeast Indianapolis
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Make this cute southside bungalow your new home. 2 bedrooms, with brand new carpet throughout. New countertops and fresh paint. With a detached 2 car garage and central air. It's a steal at this price, and won't last long. Call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
