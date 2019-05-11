All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:45 AM

524 S Grand Ave

524 South Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

524 South Grand Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Southeast Indianapolis

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Make this cute southside bungalow your new home. 2 bedrooms, with brand new carpet throughout. New countertops and fresh paint. With a detached 2 car garage and central air. It's a steal at this price, and won't last long. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 S Grand Ave have any available units?
524 S Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 S Grand Ave have?
Some of 524 S Grand Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 S Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
524 S Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 S Grand Ave pet-friendly?
No, 524 S Grand Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 524 S Grand Ave offer parking?
Yes, 524 S Grand Ave offers parking.
Does 524 S Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 S Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 S Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 524 S Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 524 S Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 524 S Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 524 S Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 S Grand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
