524 S Grand Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Make this cute southside bungalow your new home. 2 bedrooms, with brand new carpet throughout. New countertops and fresh paint. With a detached 2 car garage and central air. It's a steal at this price, and won't last long. Call today!