524 North Lockerbie Circle
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

524 North Lockerbie Circle

524 Lockerbie Cir N · No Longer Available
Location

524 Lockerbie Cir N, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 North Lockerbie Circle have any available units?
524 North Lockerbie Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 North Lockerbie Circle have?
Some of 524 North Lockerbie Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 North Lockerbie Circle currently offering any rent specials?
524 North Lockerbie Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 North Lockerbie Circle pet-friendly?
No, 524 North Lockerbie Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 524 North Lockerbie Circle offer parking?
No, 524 North Lockerbie Circle does not offer parking.
Does 524 North Lockerbie Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 524 North Lockerbie Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 North Lockerbie Circle have a pool?
No, 524 North Lockerbie Circle does not have a pool.
Does 524 North Lockerbie Circle have accessible units?
No, 524 North Lockerbie Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 524 North Lockerbie Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 North Lockerbie Circle has units with dishwashers.
