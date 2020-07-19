Rent Calculator
5225 Burgess Avenue
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM
1 of 7
5225 Burgess Avenue
5225 Burgess Ave
·
No Longer Available
5225 Burgess Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4739243)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 5225 Burgess Avenue have any available units?
5225 Burgess Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 5225 Burgess Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5225 Burgess Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 Burgess Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5225 Burgess Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5225 Burgess Avenue offer parking?
No, 5225 Burgess Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5225 Burgess Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5225 Burgess Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 Burgess Avenue have a pool?
No, 5225 Burgess Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5225 Burgess Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5225 Burgess Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 Burgess Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5225 Burgess Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5225 Burgess Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5225 Burgess Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
