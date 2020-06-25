All apartments in Indianapolis
5224 Seerley Creek Road
Last updated May 4 2019 at 5:53 PM

5224 Seerley Creek Road

5224 Seerley Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

5224 Seerley Creek Road, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Mars Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,174 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5224 Seerley Creek Road have any available units?
5224 Seerley Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5224 Seerley Creek Road have?
Some of 5224 Seerley Creek Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5224 Seerley Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
5224 Seerley Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5224 Seerley Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5224 Seerley Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 5224 Seerley Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 5224 Seerley Creek Road offers parking.
Does 5224 Seerley Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5224 Seerley Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5224 Seerley Creek Road have a pool?
No, 5224 Seerley Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 5224 Seerley Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 5224 Seerley Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5224 Seerley Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5224 Seerley Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
