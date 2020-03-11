All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 521 West 42nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
521 West 42nd Street
Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:26 AM

521 West 42nd Street

521 West 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

521 West 42nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Highly desirable Butler Tarkington. Enjoy Midtown amenities. Short Walk to Butler’s beautiful campus, Chilly Water Brewery, Canal toe-path, Monon Trail , Indianapolis Museum of Art and Broad Ripple. This beautiful home offers rare open floor concept, offering 12ft ceilings, can lighting, new flooring, windows, furnace and A/C. Gourmet kitchens offers granite counter tops, updated white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Large privacy fenced back yard with oversized 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 West 42nd Street have any available units?
521 West 42nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 West 42nd Street have?
Some of 521 West 42nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 West 42nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
521 West 42nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 West 42nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 521 West 42nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 521 West 42nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 521 West 42nd Street offers parking.
Does 521 West 42nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 West 42nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 West 42nd Street have a pool?
No, 521 West 42nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 521 West 42nd Street have accessible units?
No, 521 West 42nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 521 West 42nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 West 42nd Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College