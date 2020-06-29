All apartments in Indianapolis
521 W 40th Street
Last updated September 24 2019 at 10:29 PM

521 W 40th Street

521 West 40th Street · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

521 West 40th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Check out this updated newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Home is conveniently located 10 minutes from downtown and Broad Ripple. Five mins from Butler University.This home also features a enclosed front porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 W 40th Street have any available units?
521 W 40th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 W 40th Street have?
Some of 521 W 40th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 W 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
521 W 40th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 W 40th Street pet-friendly?
No, 521 W 40th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 521 W 40th Street offer parking?
No, 521 W 40th Street does not offer parking.
Does 521 W 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 W 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 W 40th Street have a pool?
No, 521 W 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 521 W 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 521 W 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 521 W 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 W 40th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
