521 W 40th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Check out this updated newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Home is conveniently located 10 minutes from downtown and Broad Ripple. Five mins from Butler University.This home also features a enclosed front porch.