All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5208 Milhouse Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5208 Milhouse Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5208 Milhouse Road

5208 Milhouse Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Valley Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5208 Milhouse Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,562 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white and stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5208 Milhouse Road have any available units?
5208 Milhouse Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5208 Milhouse Road have?
Some of 5208 Milhouse Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5208 Milhouse Road currently offering any rent specials?
5208 Milhouse Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 Milhouse Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5208 Milhouse Road is pet friendly.
Does 5208 Milhouse Road offer parking?
Yes, 5208 Milhouse Road does offer parking.
Does 5208 Milhouse Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5208 Milhouse Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 Milhouse Road have a pool?
No, 5208 Milhouse Road does not have a pool.
Does 5208 Milhouse Road have accessible units?
No, 5208 Milhouse Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 Milhouse Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5208 Milhouse Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College