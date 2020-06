Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly extra storage

Irvington - One Bedroom Townhome - Cozy one bedroom in Irvington has laminate flooring throughout. There is a laundry room off the bedroom, an Eat in kitchen, front and back porch, and 1/2 basement for extra storage. Close to downtown and highway access for your convenience! Don't miss out on this great offer. Pet friendly as well!! Please email me at theacrealestategroup@gmail.com with questions or to schedule a time to view. EHO



