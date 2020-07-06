Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5202 East Thompson Road
Last updated April 20 2019 at 5:43 AM
1 of 12
5202 East Thompson Road
5202 E Thompson Rd
Location
5202 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46203
I65-South Emerson
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great location for retail or office use. Next to new Kroger on the north side of Thompson Rd just east of Emerson Ave.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5202 East Thompson Road have any available units?
5202 East Thompson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 5202 East Thompson Road currently offering any rent specials?
5202 East Thompson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 East Thompson Road pet-friendly?
No, 5202 East Thompson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5202 East Thompson Road offer parking?
No, 5202 East Thompson Road does not offer parking.
Does 5202 East Thompson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5202 East Thompson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 East Thompson Road have a pool?
No, 5202 East Thompson Road does not have a pool.
Does 5202 East Thompson Road have accessible units?
No, 5202 East Thompson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 East Thompson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5202 East Thompson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5202 East Thompson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5202 East Thompson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
