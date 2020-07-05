Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5201 East Burgess Avenue
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM
Location
5201 East Burgess Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath house with a large front porch and is located in a quiet area!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5201 East Burgess Avenue have any available units?
5201 East Burgess Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 5201 East Burgess Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5201 East Burgess Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 East Burgess Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5201 East Burgess Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5201 East Burgess Avenue offer parking?
No, 5201 East Burgess Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5201 East Burgess Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 East Burgess Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 East Burgess Avenue have a pool?
No, 5201 East Burgess Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5201 East Burgess Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5201 East Burgess Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 East Burgess Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5201 East Burgess Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5201 East Burgess Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5201 East Burgess Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
