All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5201 East Burgess Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5201 East Burgess Avenue
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

5201 East Burgess Avenue

5201 East Burgess Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5201 East Burgess Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath house with a large front porch and is located in a quiet area!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 East Burgess Avenue have any available units?
5201 East Burgess Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5201 East Burgess Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5201 East Burgess Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 East Burgess Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5201 East Burgess Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5201 East Burgess Avenue offer parking?
No, 5201 East Burgess Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5201 East Burgess Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 East Burgess Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 East Burgess Avenue have a pool?
No, 5201 East Burgess Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5201 East Burgess Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5201 East Burgess Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 East Burgess Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5201 East Burgess Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5201 East Burgess Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5201 East Burgess Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College