Indianapolis, IN
520 N Denny St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

520 N Denny St

520 North Denny Street · No Longer Available
Location

520 North Denny Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Sherman & E Michigan

Single Family Home has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
Living Room, Dining Room
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer included

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 N Denny St have any available units?
520 N Denny St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 N Denny St have?
Some of 520 N Denny St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 N Denny St currently offering any rent specials?
520 N Denny St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 N Denny St pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 N Denny St is pet friendly.
Does 520 N Denny St offer parking?
No, 520 N Denny St does not offer parking.
Does 520 N Denny St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 N Denny St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 N Denny St have a pool?
No, 520 N Denny St does not have a pool.
Does 520 N Denny St have accessible units?
No, 520 N Denny St does not have accessible units.
Does 520 N Denny St have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 N Denny St does not have units with dishwashers.
