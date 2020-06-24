520 N Denny St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Sherman & E Michigan



Single Family Home has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

Living Room, Dining Room

Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer included



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven



CENTRAL AIR: NO



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required



PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy



UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



CONTACT:

For more information

or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy