All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 52 South Colorado Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
Indianapolis, IN
52 South Colorado Avenue
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:24 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
52 South Colorado Avenue
52 S Colorado Ave
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
52 S Colorado Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SPECIAL HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!
CUTE UPDATED ONE BEDROOM
Located minutes for downtown !!!
CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING !!!
Rental Terms: Rent: $499, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $499
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 52 South Colorado Avenue have any available units?
52 South Colorado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 52 South Colorado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
52 South Colorado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 South Colorado Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 52 South Colorado Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 52 South Colorado Avenue offer parking?
No, 52 South Colorado Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 52 South Colorado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 South Colorado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 South Colorado Avenue have a pool?
No, 52 South Colorado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 52 South Colorado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 52 South Colorado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 52 South Colorado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 South Colorado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 South Colorado Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 South Colorado Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
