Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:24 PM

52 South Colorado Avenue

52 S Colorado Ave · No Longer Available
Location

52 S Colorado Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SPECIAL HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!
CUTE UPDATED ONE BEDROOM

Located minutes for downtown !!!

CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING !!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $499, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $499
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 South Colorado Avenue have any available units?
52 South Colorado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 52 South Colorado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
52 South Colorado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 South Colorado Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 52 South Colorado Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 52 South Colorado Avenue offer parking?
No, 52 South Colorado Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 52 South Colorado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 South Colorado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 South Colorado Avenue have a pool?
No, 52 South Colorado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 52 South Colorado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 52 South Colorado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 52 South Colorado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 South Colorado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 South Colorado Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 South Colorado Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

