Indianapolis, IN
5167 Pike Creek Lane
Last updated May 30 2019 at 6:05 PM

5167 Pike Creek Lane

5167 Pike Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5167 Pike Creek Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,212 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5167 Pike Creek Lane have any available units?
5167 Pike Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5167 Pike Creek Lane have?
Some of 5167 Pike Creek Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5167 Pike Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5167 Pike Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5167 Pike Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5167 Pike Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5167 Pike Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5167 Pike Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 5167 Pike Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5167 Pike Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5167 Pike Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 5167 Pike Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5167 Pike Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 5167 Pike Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5167 Pike Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5167 Pike Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
