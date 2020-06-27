5164 Kingsley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46205 Fairgrounds
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
CHECK OUT THIS REFRESHING RENTAL OPPORTUNITY in SOBRO!! Fresh modern grey paint scheme through entire home! Gas-Range! Partially fenced large backyard! CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONAL TOUR!! 317-550-0124 User-friendly Resident Online Portal. 24/7 Emergency Maintenance. Professional Management Company!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5164 Kingsley Dr. have any available units?
5164 Kingsley Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.