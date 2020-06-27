All apartments in Indianapolis
5164 Kingsley Dr.

5164 Kingsley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5164 Kingsley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
online portal
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
CHECK OUT THIS REFRESHING RENTAL OPPORTUNITY in SOBRO!! Fresh modern grey paint scheme through entire home! Gas-Range! Partially fenced large backyard! CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONAL TOUR!! 317-550-0124 User-friendly Resident Online Portal. 24/7 Emergency Maintenance. Professional Management Company!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5164 Kingsley Dr. have any available units?
5164 Kingsley Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5164 Kingsley Dr. have?
Some of 5164 Kingsley Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5164 Kingsley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5164 Kingsley Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5164 Kingsley Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5164 Kingsley Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5164 Kingsley Dr. offer parking?
No, 5164 Kingsley Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5164 Kingsley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5164 Kingsley Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5164 Kingsley Dr. have a pool?
No, 5164 Kingsley Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5164 Kingsley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5164 Kingsley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5164 Kingsley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5164 Kingsley Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
