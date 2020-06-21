5161 HAVERFORD Avenue

Amenities
For rent! Updated ranch in Broad Ripple sits on double lot w/a newer full privacy fence. Fully updated kitchen which tripled the counter & cabinet space. All appliances stay w/home! Open floor plan allows great flow from kitchen, through dining area, into spacious living room! Master suite offers full BA, modern amenities & large closet. New wood floors. Updates include: new appliances, roof, furnace, A/C, all carpet & flooring, remodeled modern BAs, duck/vents cleaned & fresh paint! 3BR/2 full baths. Within 1 mile from Butler Lab School #55.