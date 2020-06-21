All apartments in Indianapolis
5161 HAVERFORD Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:44 PM

5161 HAVERFORD Avenue

5161 Haverford Avenue · (317) 846-7751
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5161 Haverford Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
For rent! Updated ranch in Broad Ripple sits on double lot w/a newer full privacy fence. Fully updated kitchen which tripled the counter & cabinet space. All appliances stay w/home! Open floor plan allows great flow from kitchen, through dining area, into spacious living room! Master suite offers full BA, modern amenities & large closet. New wood floors. Updates include: new appliances, roof, furnace, A/C, all carpet & flooring, remodeled modern BAs, duck/vents cleaned & fresh paint! 3BR/2 full baths. Within 1 mile from Butler Lab School #55.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5161 HAVERFORD Avenue have any available units?
5161 HAVERFORD Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5161 HAVERFORD Avenue have?
Some of 5161 HAVERFORD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5161 HAVERFORD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5161 HAVERFORD Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5161 HAVERFORD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5161 HAVERFORD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5161 HAVERFORD Avenue offer parking?
No, 5161 HAVERFORD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5161 HAVERFORD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5161 HAVERFORD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5161 HAVERFORD Avenue have a pool?
No, 5161 HAVERFORD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5161 HAVERFORD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5161 HAVERFORD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5161 HAVERFORD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5161 HAVERFORD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
