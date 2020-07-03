All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 516 Laclede St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
516 Laclede St
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

516 Laclede St

516 Laclede Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Garden City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

516 Laclede Street, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Garden City

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b339799020 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your rental price range. We usually have 70-80 Indy rental properties available!

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Laclede St have any available units?
516 Laclede St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 516 Laclede St currently offering any rent specials?
516 Laclede St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Laclede St pet-friendly?
No, 516 Laclede St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 516 Laclede St offer parking?
No, 516 Laclede St does not offer parking.
Does 516 Laclede St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Laclede St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Laclede St have a pool?
No, 516 Laclede St does not have a pool.
Does 516 Laclede St have accessible units?
No, 516 Laclede St does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Laclede St have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Laclede St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Laclede St have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Laclede St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College