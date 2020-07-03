All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

5155 Emmert Dr

5155 Emmert Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5155 Emmert Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/01e20ea05d ---- This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house has hardwood floors on the first floor that includes 2 living areas. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets as well as a pantry and stainless steel appliances. There is a half bathroom off the garage near the laundry closet. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. There is a partial basement and the 2 car garage is over-sized with built in shelving. (Not Section 8) Schedule a showing today! Disposal Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5155 Emmert Dr have any available units?
5155 Emmert Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5155 Emmert Dr have?
Some of 5155 Emmert Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5155 Emmert Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5155 Emmert Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5155 Emmert Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5155 Emmert Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5155 Emmert Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5155 Emmert Dr offers parking.
Does 5155 Emmert Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5155 Emmert Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5155 Emmert Dr have a pool?
No, 5155 Emmert Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5155 Emmert Dr have accessible units?
No, 5155 Emmert Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5155 Emmert Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5155 Emmert Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

