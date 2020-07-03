5155 Emmert Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/01e20ea05d ---- This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house has hardwood floors on the first floor that includes 2 living areas. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets as well as a pantry and stainless steel appliances. There is a half bathroom off the garage near the laundry closet. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. There is a partial basement and the 2 car garage is over-sized with built in shelving. (Not Section 8) Schedule a showing today! Disposal Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connection