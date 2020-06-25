All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5154 North COLLEGE Avenue
Last updated May 30 2019 at 6:14 AM

5154 North COLLEGE Avenue

5154 North College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5154 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
oven
refrigerator
3 bedroom 1 bath home with clean basement. Includes stove and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue have any available units?
5154 North COLLEGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue have?
Some of 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5154 North COLLEGE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue offer parking?
No, 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue have a pool?
No, 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
