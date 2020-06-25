Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5154 North COLLEGE Avenue
Last updated May 30 2019 at 6:14 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5154 North COLLEGE Avenue
5154 North College Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Meridian Kessler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
5154 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler
Amenities
patio / balcony
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bath home with clean basement. Includes stove and refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue have any available units?
5154 North COLLEGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue have?
Some of 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5154 North COLLEGE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue offer parking?
No, 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue have a pool?
No, 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5154 North COLLEGE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College