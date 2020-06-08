All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:47 PM

5150 Mesa Verde Drive

5150 Mesa Verde Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5150 Mesa Verde Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
Galludet

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super clean three bedroom, two bath ranch with fully fenced rear yard with a glorious view of the sparkling pond. Enjoy morning coffee on the oversized deck. Great location in Franklin Township.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5150 Mesa Verde Drive have any available units?
5150 Mesa Verde Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5150 Mesa Verde Drive have?
Some of 5150 Mesa Verde Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5150 Mesa Verde Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5150 Mesa Verde Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5150 Mesa Verde Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5150 Mesa Verde Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5150 Mesa Verde Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5150 Mesa Verde Drive offers parking.
Does 5150 Mesa Verde Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5150 Mesa Verde Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5150 Mesa Verde Drive have a pool?
No, 5150 Mesa Verde Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5150 Mesa Verde Drive have accessible units?
No, 5150 Mesa Verde Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5150 Mesa Verde Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5150 Mesa Verde Drive has units with dishwashers.

