Last updated July 18 2019 at 2:09 AM

5143 West Longmeadow Court

5143 Longmeadow Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5143 Longmeadow Ct, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5143 West Longmeadow Court have any available units?
5143 West Longmeadow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5143 West Longmeadow Court currently offering any rent specials?
5143 West Longmeadow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5143 West Longmeadow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5143 West Longmeadow Court is pet friendly.
Does 5143 West Longmeadow Court offer parking?
No, 5143 West Longmeadow Court does not offer parking.
Does 5143 West Longmeadow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5143 West Longmeadow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5143 West Longmeadow Court have a pool?
No, 5143 West Longmeadow Court does not have a pool.
Does 5143 West Longmeadow Court have accessible units?
No, 5143 West Longmeadow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5143 West Longmeadow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5143 West Longmeadow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5143 West Longmeadow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5143 West Longmeadow Court does not have units with air conditioning.
