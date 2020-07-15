All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5140 Southgreen #3, Indianapolis IN 46227.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5140 Southgreen #3, Indianapolis IN 46227
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

5140 Southgreen #3, Indianapolis IN 46227

5140 Southgreen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Edgewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5140 Southgreen Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Edgewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath large unit, large closets, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, 3 tone paint, new black appliances windows, cabinets and much more! $550/mo Call 719-223-4830
112 Units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5140 Southgreen #3, Indianapolis IN 46227 have any available units?
5140 Southgreen #3, Indianapolis IN 46227 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5140 Southgreen #3, Indianapolis IN 46227 have?
Some of 5140 Southgreen #3, Indianapolis IN 46227's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5140 Southgreen #3, Indianapolis IN 46227 currently offering any rent specials?
5140 Southgreen #3, Indianapolis IN 46227 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5140 Southgreen #3, Indianapolis IN 46227 pet-friendly?
No, 5140 Southgreen #3, Indianapolis IN 46227 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5140 Southgreen #3, Indianapolis IN 46227 offer parking?
No, 5140 Southgreen #3, Indianapolis IN 46227 does not offer parking.
Does 5140 Southgreen #3, Indianapolis IN 46227 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5140 Southgreen #3, Indianapolis IN 46227 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5140 Southgreen #3, Indianapolis IN 46227 have a pool?
No, 5140 Southgreen #3, Indianapolis IN 46227 does not have a pool.
Does 5140 Southgreen #3, Indianapolis IN 46227 have accessible units?
No, 5140 Southgreen #3, Indianapolis IN 46227 does not have accessible units.
Does 5140 Southgreen #3, Indianapolis IN 46227 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5140 Southgreen #3, Indianapolis IN 46227 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College