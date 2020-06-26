All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:35 PM

5140 E. North Street

5140 E North St · No Longer Available
Location

5140 E North St, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5140 E. North Street Available 07/01/19 Coming Soon! - This home is a WOW! Totally Updated, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Irvington Bungalow w/unfinished Bsmt, Gourmet Kitchen w/Quartz Countertops, Tile back splash & Stainless Steel appliances. Gleaming refinished Hwood floors throughout. Totally Updated Bath w/tile floors & Marble Ctops. Dining room w/Arched doorway & Built-in cabinets. This home is loaded w/Character. New windows throughout. 2 car garage w/totally Fenced yard. All Updated fixtures & lighting. This home will not disappoint!

(RLNE3602463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5140 E. North Street have any available units?
5140 E. North Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5140 E. North Street currently offering any rent specials?
5140 E. North Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5140 E. North Street pet-friendly?
No, 5140 E. North Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5140 E. North Street offer parking?
Yes, 5140 E. North Street offers parking.
Does 5140 E. North Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5140 E. North Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5140 E. North Street have a pool?
No, 5140 E. North Street does not have a pool.
Does 5140 E. North Street have accessible units?
No, 5140 E. North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5140 E. North Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5140 E. North Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5140 E. North Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5140 E. North Street does not have units with air conditioning.
