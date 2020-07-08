All apartments in Indianapolis
5139 Southgreen #1
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:00 PM

5139 Southgreen #1

5139 Southgreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5139 Southgreen Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Edgewood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
112 Units

SAVE SAVE SAVE!!
Cross Roads at Southgreen Apartments offer one and two-bedroom apartments at an affordable rate. Southgreen Apartments is located on the South side of Indianapolis, Indiana, in Perry Township just minutes from Greenwood Mall and seconds from I465.

2 Bedroom Apartment Home 813 sq ft, wood floors, granite countertops, 3 tone paint, new cabinets, new windows, new appliance and much more $650/mo. Feel free to Text 317-345-6150 or call 719-223-4830.
Start saving today!
Hurry!!! before they are all gone!
Apply with the link below:
https://hartfordrentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5139 Southgreen #1 have any available units?
5139 Southgreen #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5139 Southgreen #1 currently offering any rent specials?
5139 Southgreen #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5139 Southgreen #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5139 Southgreen #1 is pet friendly.
Does 5139 Southgreen #1 offer parking?
No, 5139 Southgreen #1 does not offer parking.
Does 5139 Southgreen #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5139 Southgreen #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5139 Southgreen #1 have a pool?
No, 5139 Southgreen #1 does not have a pool.
Does 5139 Southgreen #1 have accessible units?
No, 5139 Southgreen #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5139 Southgreen #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5139 Southgreen #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5139 Southgreen #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5139 Southgreen #1 does not have units with air conditioning.

