5139 Southgreen #1

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

112 Units



SAVE SAVE SAVE!!

Cross Roads at Southgreen Apartments offer one and two-bedroom apartments at an affordable rate. Southgreen Apartments is located on the South side of Indianapolis, Indiana, in Perry Township just minutes from Greenwood Mall and seconds from I465.



2 Bedroom Apartment Home 813 sq ft, wood floors, granite countertops, 3 tone paint, new cabinets, new windows, new appliance and much more $650/mo. Feel free to Text 317-345-6150 or call 719-223-4830.

Start saving today!

Hurry!!! before they are all gone!

Apply with the link below:

https://hartfordrentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp