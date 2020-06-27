All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

5136 Dollar Ridge Lane

5136 Dollar Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5136 Dollar Ridge Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,920 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Sunday, October 06, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date o

(RLNE5037559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5136 Dollar Ridge Lane have any available units?
5136 Dollar Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5136 Dollar Ridge Lane have?
Some of 5136 Dollar Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5136 Dollar Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5136 Dollar Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5136 Dollar Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5136 Dollar Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5136 Dollar Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5136 Dollar Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 5136 Dollar Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5136 Dollar Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5136 Dollar Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 5136 Dollar Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5136 Dollar Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 5136 Dollar Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5136 Dollar Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5136 Dollar Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
