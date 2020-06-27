Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5129 West Regent Street
Last updated August 23 2019 at 11:09 PM
1 of 11
5129 West Regent Street
5129 West Regent Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5129 West Regent Street, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Park Fletcher
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 bath and 1 detach garage home in Drexel Gardens neighborhood. Enjoy living in update & rehab home. Back yard is privacy fenced. Move in ready!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5129 West Regent Street have any available units?
5129 West Regent Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 5129 West Regent Street currently offering any rent specials?
5129 West Regent Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5129 West Regent Street pet-friendly?
No, 5129 West Regent Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5129 West Regent Street offer parking?
Yes, 5129 West Regent Street offers parking.
Does 5129 West Regent Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5129 West Regent Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5129 West Regent Street have a pool?
No, 5129 West Regent Street does not have a pool.
Does 5129 West Regent Street have accessible units?
No, 5129 West Regent Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5129 West Regent Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5129 West Regent Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5129 West Regent Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5129 West Regent Street does not have units with air conditioning.
