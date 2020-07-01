All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5128 W 33rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5128 W 33rd St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5128 W 33rd St

5128 W 33rd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5128 W 33rd St, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
WEST//WAYNE
3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM
New updates in a great home that offers a large eat in kitchen and new ceramic tile flooring throughout! Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5128 W 33rd St have any available units?
5128 W 33rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5128 W 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
5128 W 33rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5128 W 33rd St pet-friendly?
No, 5128 W 33rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5128 W 33rd St offer parking?
No, 5128 W 33rd St does not offer parking.
Does 5128 W 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5128 W 33rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5128 W 33rd St have a pool?
No, 5128 W 33rd St does not have a pool.
Does 5128 W 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 5128 W 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 5128 W 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5128 W 33rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5128 W 33rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5128 W 33rd St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College