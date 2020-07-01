Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5128 W 33rd St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5128 W 33rd St
5128 W 33rd St
No Longer Available
Location
5128 W 33rd St, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
WEST//WAYNE
3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM
New updates in a great home that offers a large eat in kitchen and new ceramic tile flooring throughout! Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5128 W 33rd St have any available units?
5128 W 33rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 5128 W 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
5128 W 33rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5128 W 33rd St pet-friendly?
No, 5128 W 33rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5128 W 33rd St offer parking?
No, 5128 W 33rd St does not offer parking.
Does 5128 W 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5128 W 33rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5128 W 33rd St have a pool?
No, 5128 W 33rd St does not have a pool.
Does 5128 W 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 5128 W 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 5128 W 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5128 W 33rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5128 W 33rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5128 W 33rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
