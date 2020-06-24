All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

5127 Burgess Ave

5127 Burgess Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5127 Burgess Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
e-payments
range
oven
refrigerator
Recently renovated 2 Bed / 1 Bath Two-Story Apartment in Irvington - Renovated 2 Bed / 1 Bath Two-Story Apartment in Irvington. The Classic Unit has over 800 Sq Ft and an unfinished Basement. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, and Much More! Located near Emerson and Brookville Rd. Just Blocks from the Pennsy Trail and Downtown Irvington. Access to I-70 and I-465 nearby. Don't Miss This One!
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept section 8

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!

Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4658431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5127 Burgess Ave have any available units?
5127 Burgess Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5127 Burgess Ave have?
Some of 5127 Burgess Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and e-payments. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5127 Burgess Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5127 Burgess Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5127 Burgess Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5127 Burgess Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5127 Burgess Ave offer parking?
No, 5127 Burgess Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5127 Burgess Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5127 Burgess Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5127 Burgess Ave have a pool?
No, 5127 Burgess Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5127 Burgess Ave have accessible units?
No, 5127 Burgess Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5127 Burgess Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5127 Burgess Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
