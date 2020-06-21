All apartments in Indianapolis
5120 East 42nd Street
5120 East 42nd Street

5120 East 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

5120 East 42nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to February 28th and receive $500 off April Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. March 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,244 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with partially fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 East 42nd Street have any available units?
5120 East 42nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5120 East 42nd Street have?
Some of 5120 East 42nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 East 42nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
5120 East 42nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 East 42nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5120 East 42nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 5120 East 42nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 5120 East 42nd Street does offer parking.
Does 5120 East 42nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5120 East 42nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 East 42nd Street have a pool?
No, 5120 East 42nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 5120 East 42nd Street have accessible units?
No, 5120 East 42nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 East 42nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5120 East 42nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
