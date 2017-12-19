All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 512 Polaris Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
512 Polaris Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

512 Polaris Drive

512 Polaris Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

512 Polaris Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,272 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4578606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Polaris Drive have any available units?
512 Polaris Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Polaris Drive have?
Some of 512 Polaris Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Polaris Drive currently offering any rent specials?
512 Polaris Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Polaris Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Polaris Drive is pet friendly.
Does 512 Polaris Drive offer parking?
Yes, 512 Polaris Drive does offer parking.
Does 512 Polaris Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Polaris Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Polaris Drive have a pool?
Yes, 512 Polaris Drive has a pool.
Does 512 Polaris Drive have accessible units?
No, 512 Polaris Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Polaris Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Polaris Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Stonegate Apartments
1226 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College