Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3
5115 Banbury Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Devington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
5115 Banbury Road, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $550, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $550
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 have any available units?
5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 pet-friendly?
No, 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 offer parking?
No, 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 does not offer parking.
Does 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 have a pool?
No, 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 have accessible units?
No, 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
