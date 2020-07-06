All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3

5115 Banbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

5115 Banbury Road, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $550, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $550
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 have any available units?
5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 pet-friendly?
No, 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 offer parking?
No, 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 does not offer parking.
Does 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 have a pool?
No, 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 have accessible units?
No, 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5115 Banbury Road Unit: 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

