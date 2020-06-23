All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5113 Milhouse Road

5113 Milhouse Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5113 Milhouse Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,504 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5113 Milhouse Road have any available units?
5113 Milhouse Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5113 Milhouse Road have?
Some of 5113 Milhouse Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5113 Milhouse Road currently offering any rent specials?
5113 Milhouse Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5113 Milhouse Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5113 Milhouse Road is pet friendly.
Does 5113 Milhouse Road offer parking?
Yes, 5113 Milhouse Road does offer parking.
Does 5113 Milhouse Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5113 Milhouse Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5113 Milhouse Road have a pool?
No, 5113 Milhouse Road does not have a pool.
Does 5113 Milhouse Road have accessible units?
No, 5113 Milhouse Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5113 Milhouse Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5113 Milhouse Road does not have units with dishwashers.
