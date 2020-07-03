5104 S. Bancroft Street

5104 South Bancroft Street, Indianapolis, IN 46237 I65-South Emerson
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
SOUTH EAST// PERRY TOWNSHIP 3 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHROOMS Great home located in a nice quiet street that features hardwood flooring and ceramic tile flooring! Living room and family room, large backyard! Call today to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
