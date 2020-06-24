All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

51 Jenny Ln

51 Jenny Lane · No Longer Available
Location

51 Jenny Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
CENTER TOWNSHIP: Emerson & E Washington

Duplex home has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Hardwood floors, unfinished basement, Washer/ Dryer included

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except for Water

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

