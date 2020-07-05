All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 509 Leffler Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
509 Leffler Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

509 Leffler Drive

509 Leffler Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

509 Leffler Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
garage
WEST//WAYNE TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 2 CAR GARAGE
Ranch style home located in a great neighborhood. Great updates and new carpet! Vaulted ceilings in the living and dinning area give an open and roomy feel. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Leffler Drive have any available units?
509 Leffler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 509 Leffler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
509 Leffler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Leffler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 509 Leffler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 509 Leffler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 509 Leffler Drive offers parking.
Does 509 Leffler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Leffler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Leffler Drive have a pool?
No, 509 Leffler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 509 Leffler Drive have accessible units?
No, 509 Leffler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Leffler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Leffler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Leffler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Leffler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College