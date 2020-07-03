All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5054 Miller St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5054 Miller St
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:25 PM

5054 Miller St

5054 Miller St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5054 Miller St, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Stout Field

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/031dbb609b ---- This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing. We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. First shot at our properties goes to pre-approved tenants. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5054 Miller St have any available units?
5054 Miller St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5054 Miller St currently offering any rent specials?
5054 Miller St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5054 Miller St pet-friendly?
No, 5054 Miller St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5054 Miller St offer parking?
No, 5054 Miller St does not offer parking.
Does 5054 Miller St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5054 Miller St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5054 Miller St have a pool?
No, 5054 Miller St does not have a pool.
Does 5054 Miller St have accessible units?
No, 5054 Miller St does not have accessible units.
Does 5054 Miller St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5054 Miller St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5054 Miller St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5054 Miller St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College