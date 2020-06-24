All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5045 E 17th St

5045 E 17th St · No Longer Available
Location

5045 E 17th St, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: Emerson & E 16th

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room, Dining Room, Basement
Other Features include: Fresh Paint, Laundry Hook-ups, 1 Car Garage (Manual), Fenced Yard

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: N/A

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5045 E 17th St have any available units?
5045 E 17th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5045 E 17th St have?
Some of 5045 E 17th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5045 E 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
5045 E 17th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5045 E 17th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5045 E 17th St is pet friendly.
Does 5045 E 17th St offer parking?
Yes, 5045 E 17th St offers parking.
Does 5045 E 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5045 E 17th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5045 E 17th St have a pool?
No, 5045 E 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 5045 E 17th St have accessible units?
No, 5045 E 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5045 E 17th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5045 E 17th St does not have units with dishwashers.
