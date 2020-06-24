5045 E 17th St

Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP: Emerson & E 16th
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room, Dining Room, Basement
Other Features include: Fresh Paint, Laundry Hook-ups, 1 Car Garage (Manual), Fenced Yard
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required
PET POLICY: N/A
UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
CONTACT:
For more information
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com