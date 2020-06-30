5043 Gambel Road, Indianapolis, IN 46221 Mars Hill
MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 first month rent!!! Completely rehabbed 3 bed 1 bath home in Decatur Township - MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 off first month rent with 2 year lease! Completely rehabbed 3 bed 1 bath home in Decatur Township with a huge 2 car detached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
