All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5043 Gambel Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5043 Gambel Road
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

5043 Gambel Road

5043 Gambel Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Mars Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5043 Gambel Road, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Mars Hill

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 first month rent!!! Completely rehabbed 3 bed 1 bath home in Decatur Township - MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 off first month rent with 2 year lease! Completely rehabbed 3 bed 1 bath home in Decatur Township with a huge 2 car detached garage.

(RLNE5485457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5043 Gambel Road have any available units?
5043 Gambel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5043 Gambel Road currently offering any rent specials?
5043 Gambel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5043 Gambel Road pet-friendly?
No, 5043 Gambel Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5043 Gambel Road offer parking?
Yes, 5043 Gambel Road offers parking.
Does 5043 Gambel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5043 Gambel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5043 Gambel Road have a pool?
No, 5043 Gambel Road does not have a pool.
Does 5043 Gambel Road have accessible units?
No, 5043 Gambel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5043 Gambel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5043 Gambel Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5043 Gambel Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5043 Gambel Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College