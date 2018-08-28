All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 3 2019 at 2:45 AM

5040 Southgreen #4, Indianapolis IN 46227

5040 Southgreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5040 Southgreen Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Edgewood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom, 1 bath Apartment Home 813 sq ft, wood floors, granite countertops, 3 tone paint, new cabinets, new windows, new appliance and much more $650/mo. Belle 317-784-3737 or Alba 317-345-0357
112 Units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5040 Southgreen #4, Indianapolis IN 46227 have any available units?
5040 Southgreen #4, Indianapolis IN 46227 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5040 Southgreen #4, Indianapolis IN 46227 have?
Some of 5040 Southgreen #4, Indianapolis IN 46227's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5040 Southgreen #4, Indianapolis IN 46227 currently offering any rent specials?
5040 Southgreen #4, Indianapolis IN 46227 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5040 Southgreen #4, Indianapolis IN 46227 pet-friendly?
No, 5040 Southgreen #4, Indianapolis IN 46227 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5040 Southgreen #4, Indianapolis IN 46227 offer parking?
No, 5040 Southgreen #4, Indianapolis IN 46227 does not offer parking.
Does 5040 Southgreen #4, Indianapolis IN 46227 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5040 Southgreen #4, Indianapolis IN 46227 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5040 Southgreen #4, Indianapolis IN 46227 have a pool?
No, 5040 Southgreen #4, Indianapolis IN 46227 does not have a pool.
Does 5040 Southgreen #4, Indianapolis IN 46227 have accessible units?
No, 5040 Southgreen #4, Indianapolis IN 46227 does not have accessible units.
Does 5040 Southgreen #4, Indianapolis IN 46227 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5040 Southgreen #4, Indianapolis IN 46227 has units with dishwashers.
